MUFULIRA-based football administrator and proprietor of Damiano Academy, Damiano Mutale, has welcomed the election of Keith Mweemba as FAZ president. Mweemba, a Lusaka-based lawyer, was declared FAZ president on May 9, during the reconvened elective AGM held at Misuku Lodge in Kabwe. He secured 45 votes, defeating outgoing president Andrew Kamanga, who garnered 20 votes, while former FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala managed 17 votes, and former Chipolopolo vice captain Emmanuel Munaile got zero votes. Speaking in an interview, Mutale described the election results as a “victory for Zambian football” and urged all stakeholders to rally behind the new leadership to promote the growth and development of the sport. “We welcome the outcome of the FAZ elections. This is a...