THE Zambia Premier Futsal League (PFL) has announced the coming of Spanish National Futsal Team assistant coach José Enrique Ibáñez Ramos, who will lead a professional course in Strategic Physical Preparation for elite futsal players in Zambia. PFL Chairman Tarak Mehta confirmed the development in a statement, describing Ramos’s visit as a significant milestone in Zambia’s mission to elevate the physical, tactical, and technical standards of local futsal. Mehta noted that as futsal continued to evolve globally, the physical demands on players had become more intense. “The modern game is faster, more dynamic, and tactically complex, requiring athletes to possess not only technical skill and tactical intelligence but also a high level of physical conditioning to compete effectively at the...