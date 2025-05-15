CHIPOLOPOLO midfielder Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba has raised alarm over the escalating violence in Tripoli, Libya, which has been rocked by the most intense clashes that entered a second night on Tuesday and extended into Wednesday morning. Kampamba, who plays for Libyan giants Al Madina SC, took to social media to express his concerns as fighting between rival militia groups intensified in various parts of the capital. “Things are bad here,” the Chipolopolo star posted on his official Facebook page yesterday, as live gunfire continued to echo across Tripoli, where the Zambian international was based. On Tuesday, the Zambian government confirmed that Kampamba was safe and in good spirits despite the violent clashes. The Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts assured...