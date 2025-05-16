VETERAN striker James Chamanga has urged the current generation of Zambian footballers to shift their focus from social media to performance on the pitch. Speaking during a media engagement ahead of his final MTN Super League fixture before retirement, Chamanga emphasized the need for discipline, humility, and commitment among young players aspiring to make a mark in the game. Chamanga, who enjoyed an illustrious career with stints in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League at SuperSport United and Moroka Swallows, as well as a spell in China with Dalian Shide and Liaoning FC, said the current generation must aim to surpass the legacy left by Zambia’s 2012 AFCON-winning squad. “There is need for young players in Zambia to focus on breaking...