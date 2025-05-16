CHIPOLOPOLO midfielder Kelvin Kampamba has been successfully evacuated from the conflict-stricken Libyan capital, Tripoli, following escalating violence that has gripped parts of the city. Kampamba, who plies his trade with Libyan Premier League side Al Madina SC, was among several foreign-based footballers relocated to Misrata City, one of the relatively safer areas in Libya, after clashes and gunfire intensified in Tripoli’s Southern District. The evacuation was part of an urgent operation coordinated by various diplomatic missions and comes in the wake of growing international concern for the safety of expatriates, particularly professional athletes and workers. Following the intervention of the Zambian government, Kampamba is expected to return home in the coming days. The Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts confirmed...