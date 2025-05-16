ZAMBIA Women’s National Team head coach Nora Hauptle has announced a 35-member provisional squad set to enter camp this weekend in preparation for two international friendly matches against South Africa and Botswana. The friendlies, scheduled to take place between May 26 and June 3, form part of Zambia’s build-up to the rescheduled 2024 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), now set to take place in Morocco from July 5 to 26, 2025. The Copper Queens will lock horns with reigning African champions South Africa on May 31 before concluding the international window with a fixture against Botswana on June 3. Both matches will be hosted in South Africa, offering the Zambian team a vital opportunity to test their mettle...