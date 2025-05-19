Zambia winners of the 2025 COSAFA U17 Girls Championship final match between Zambia and Malawi at Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek on the 17 May 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Zambia winners of the 2025 COSAFA U17 Girls Championship final match between Zambia and Malawi at Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek on the 17 May 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts, Elvis Nkandu, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Zambia Under-17 Girls National Team following their emphatic 3 -0 triumph over Malawi in the final of the 2025 COSAFA Girls’ Championship. The final, played at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek, Namibia, saw Zambia produce a commanding performance to defend their crown and secure a record third COSAFA Under-17 title. The victory added to the growing list of accomplishments this year which includes qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup set to take place in Morocco later this year. Nkandu, who was elated by the girls’ achievement, praised the team for their unwavering discipline, unity, and determination on the pitch. “This is a proud...