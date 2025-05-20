FAZ president Keith Mweemba says the Under-17 Girls National Team has the capacity to become world champions. The Copper Princesses remain Cosafa champions after defending their crown against Malawi in the final on Saturday in Windhoek, Namibia. Speaking when he welcomed the team at Kenneth Kaunda Airport on Sunday night, Mweemba told the U-17 girls that FAZ had a lot of confidence in them because they had the capacity to be world champions. “Last year we went to Dominican Republic, we could have done better but I know that we have got a lot of trust in you, a lot of confidence in you, so leave all administrative issues in our hands, we are very proud of you and I...