RECORD seven-time champions Zambia have been placed in Group D of the 2025 HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Cup, where they will face Comoros and Botswana in the group stage of the regional tournament set to run from June 4 to 15 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The Chipolopolo boys head into the tournament with a rich pedigree and high expectations as the most successful team with seven COSAFA titles. Zambia’s consistency and depth make them perennial favorites in Southern Africa’s premier football competition. The 2025 edition will be historic, marking the first time the tournament is hosted in Mangaung, with matches set to be played at Free State Stadium, a venue that hosted some of the 2010 FIFA World Cup matches, and the...