FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba has urged the local Chipolopolo squad heading to the 2025 HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Cup to keep their eyes fixed on the bigger prize which is to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Addressing the team during a preparatory meeting ahead of the COSAFA tournament set for June 4–15 in Bloemfontein, South Africa, Mweemba encouraged the players to treat the regional competition as a springboard for bigger competitions. “Rome wasn’t built in a day but I don’t want us to rely on that proverb. What we are saying is, the journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. Together, everyone achieves more, that’s the first principle. And out of all the principles,...