THE Zambia National Women’s Team has intensified preparations for the upcoming TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) as they gear up for back-to-back international friendlies against Botswana and South Africa. The team had their first training session held on Wednesday at Clapham High School in Queenswood,. Striker Prisca Chilufya, who recently joined Orlando Pride in the United States said she was happy to unite with her national team mates after over a year of not playing for the national team. “It feels good to be back in these colours because these are the famous colours like back home. Whenever I’m around this group, I always feel like I’m representing home and it’s a good feeling, honestly. The adaptation from...