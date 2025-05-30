ZAMBIA National Team coach Wedson Nyirenda has warned against underestimating Group D opponents in the upcoming 2025 HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Cup. He insisted that there are “no more pushovers” in Southern African football. Nyirenda, who is leading an all-local squad into the regional tournament, remains focused on using the COSAFA Cup as a launchpad for Zambia’s broader ambitions. “Looking at our group, I think there has never been an easy group where Zambia is competing. Any group we are drawn in has always been a tough group. If you are looking at names, then you are living in past glories of football. I have talked about Comoros, I have talked about Botswana, they are no longer pushovers. They have done their...