NATIONAL futsal team head coach Andrea Cristoforetti has paid tribute to FAZ and the Premier Futsal League (PFL) for their invaluable support in organising a high-intensity training camp that featured renowned Spanish National Futsal Team assistant coach José Enrique Ibáñez Ramos, famously known in global futsal circles as “Chicho.” The week-long camp, which ran from May 23 to May 30, marked a significant step in Zambia’s journey toward building a competitive futsal programme. Cristoforetti described the camp as the beginning of a promising new era for the sport in Zambia. “Gratitude to the Team Behind the Vision. As we wrap up this remarkable chapter for Zambian futsal, we extend our deepest thanks to the people working tirelessly behind the scenes...