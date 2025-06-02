POWER Dynamos head coach Osward Mutapa says winning the MTN Super League Coach of the Season award is only the beginning, as he plots a path towards domestic dominance and continental success. Fresh from guiding Power Dynamos through a rollercoaster campaign that saw them win the MTN Super League, Mutapa acknowledged the pressures of top-flight football and outlined ambitious plans for the upcoming season, including bolstering the squad for CAF Champions League action. “Going into the next season, pressure will always be there. Like those that have been around when I have spoken of pressure, especially when we were losing or drawing, I kept emphasizing that we had a team. We were playing good football, but we were not scoring,”...