FOLLOWING the Copper Queens’ 1-1 draw against Botswana in their opening match of the Three Nations Challenge Series in South Africa, FAZ has encouraged Nora Hauptle’s ladies to believe in themselves because their WAFCON destiny remains bright, provided the right attitude is adopted going forward. FAZ president Keith Mweemba says he isn’t worried about the Copper Queens’ failure to overcome Botswana, who fought hard to get a draw after they lost their first game 3-2 against South Africa. Speaking when he addressed the team at Anew Hatfield Hotel in Pretoria, Mweemba reminded the squad of its potential and the importance of unity, hard work, and patriotism. “Look, I’m a football person. I know what a good team is and I...