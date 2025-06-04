NKANA FC striker Idris Mbombo says there is a need for Zambian forwards to push harder and raise their goal-scoring standards ahead of the upcoming MTN Super League season. Mbombo, who shared the 2024/2025 Golden Boot with Power Dynamos forward Titus Chansa after both netted 13 goals, said he was not satisfied with the tally and believes he must do more to meet his own expectations as a top striker. Reflecting on his performance, Mbombo attributed his modest goal return to a challenging start to the season. “The start wasn’t good for me. I didn’t start well but I finished strong, and I have to work on it next season and push on starting well so that I can score...