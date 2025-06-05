ZAMBIA’s COSAFA Cup squad has settled into camp in Bloemfontein, South Africa, with head coach Wedson Nyirenda rallying national support ahead of their opening match tomorrow against Comoros. Speaking to the press at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport shortly before the team’s departure for South Africa, Nyirenda expressed confidence in the team’s readiness and reaffirmed their dual mission of clinching the COSAFA title and building a formidable side for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN). “Zambia is a footballing nation; our fans don’t settle for less in any tournament. There is nothing like small tournament in Zambia, so as long as you don that jersey you have to deliver,” Nyirenda said. He emphasized the importance of local fan support, especially as...