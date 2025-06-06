ZAMBIA U-17 Women’s National Team head coach Carol Kanyemba has described the Copper Princesses’ FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025 group as “tricky” but remains upbeat about her team’s readiness to rise to the challenge. Speaking in an interview after Wednesday’s official draw held in Rabat, which placed the COSAFA champions in Group F alongside Japan, New Zealand, and Paraguay, Kanyemba said the draw pitted Zambia against some of the world’s most experienced youth sides in what promises to be a tightly contested group. Kanyemba acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge ahead, particularly the prospect of facing Japan once again after the Asian powerhouse handed Zambia a 4-1 defeat during the group stage at the 2024 edition of the...