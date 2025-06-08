THE Zambia senior men’s national football team players say they remain ready and willing to represent Zambia, if given the opportunity under respectful and transparent conditions. The players released a statement affirming their commitment to national duty while expressing concern over administrative challenges, including the last-minute cancellation of a scheduled trip to Morocco. The players issued the statement after their preparations for international duty were abruptly halted by a decision from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to cancel their trip. The statement shared by Leicester City striker Patson Daka, Emmanuel Banda, Kings Kangwa, and Kennedy Musonda, the players stated that they take pride in representing the country. “We, the senior men’s national team, would like to reaffirm our unwavering...