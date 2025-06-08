ZAMBIA national team midfielder Harrison Chisala says the COSAFA squad still has what it takes to reach the semi-finals of the 2025 HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Cup. Following a painful 1-0 defeat to Group D rivals Comoros, Zambia must now secure a win against Botswana when the two sides clash on June 11 to progress to the semi-finals. Chisala said Zambia was unfortunate to lose to Comoros, despite putting in a strong performance. Speaking after a recovery session at the University of the Free State, Chisala emphasized the team’s determination to bounce back. “This coming game, everyone, we are all ready for the game, and we know, like, we’ve missed the three points. So this coming game, we are very much ready...