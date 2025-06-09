ZAMBIA’S COSAFA Cup Assistant Coach Beston Chambeshi says his technical bench is leaving no stone unturned to ensuring that the team is adequately prepared to face Botswana. The Chipolopolo will face the Zebras in the final Group D fixture at the ongoing HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Cup 2025 taking place in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Chambeshi said the squad is ready and determined to face Botswana in their second Group D match following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Comoros in the tournament opener. Zambia will face Botswana in a must-win clash scheduled for June 11 at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Chipolopolo’s hopes of progressing to the semi-finals now hang in the balance and are dependent not only on...