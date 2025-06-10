THE Zambia national soccer team has been eliminated from the 2025 HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Cup following last night’s goalless draw between Comoros and Botswana. Led by experienced coach Wedson Nyirenda, the Chipolopolo were relying on Botswana to defeat Comoros in order to keep their slim semifinal hopes alive in Group D. However, the stalemate between the two Group D rivals ensured that Zambia’s chances of advancing to the knockout stage were extinguished. The Chipolopolo, who hold a record seven COSAFA Cup titles, were eyeing an unprecedented eighth crown in this year’s tournament. However, Zambia’s campaign got off to a rocky start with a 1-0 defeat to Comoros, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the remaining group fixtures. With Comoros...