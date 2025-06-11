Eliminated and out of contention for the semifinals, Zambia’s national football team will aim to restore some pride when they face Botswana in the final Group D fixture of the 2025 HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Cup at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein. The Chipolopolo, who were eyeing a record-extending eighth COSAFA title, saw their hopes dashed following a goalless draw between Comoros and Botswana on Monday night. Having collected no points from their opening matches, Zambia’s early exit marks a second consecutive group-stage elimination after suffering the same fate in 2024. Despite the disappointment, assistant coach Beston Chambeshi insisted that the team remained motivated to finish strongly. “It is painful because the mission we came for we haven’t delivered which...