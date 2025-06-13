FAZ Executive Committee member Chisanga Pule has described Zambia’s early exit from the 2025 HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Cup as an eye opener ahead of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN). Pule, who was Zambia’s delegation leader at the tournament taking place in Bloemfontein, South Africa, did not shy away from admitting the team’s performance fell short of expectations following a 1-0 defeat to Comoros and a 3-3 draw with Botswana that saw Zambia finish bottom of Group D with just one point. “I think this has been an eye-opener, first and foremost, because the performance is not what we expected. We had expected a much better performance,” Pule said. While pointing to the group structure, where Zambia was part of a...