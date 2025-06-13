FAZ president Keith Mweemba has warned that any offences committed at football matches will not go unpunished during his reign. Speaking during the closing ceremony of the CAF/FIFA Elite Referees Member Association course held in Lusaka, Mweemba emphasised FAZ’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding referees, players, and the overall integrity of the Zambian game. “No one will commit an offence and go away with it. Whether it’s a spectator or a team official, the Association will do its part and follow statutes in order to protect referees. Offenders will face the full force of the law,” Mweemba said. The FAZ president also took time to address the pressing concerns surrounding match officiating in the country, pledging to enhance referee training, particularly...