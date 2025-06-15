FORMER Chipolopolo coach Honor Janza has made a sensational return to ZESCO United Football Club after being appointed as the club’s Technical Director, marking the end of a one-year separation with the Ndola giants. The club confirmed the appointment through an official statement released yesterday, announcing that Janza had signed a two-year deal which would see him oversee technical affairs across the entire ZESCO United football structure, including the senior men’s and women’s teams and the youth academy. “We are delighted to welcome Honor Janza back to ZESCO United,” ZESCO United Chief Executive Officer Ponga Liwewe stated. “His vast knowledge of the club and its dynamics was a key factor in our decision to reengage him. We are confident that...