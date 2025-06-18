MIDLANDS champions Makeni All Stars surged to the summit of Group B at the 2025 National League Playoffs after thumping Teta FC 3-1 in an exciting fixture played at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka on Tuesday. Makeni All Stars had to come from behind to secure the vital win in a game that saw a goalless first half. Teta FC opened the scoring three minutes before the hour mark through a strike by John Kabwe. However, Makeni responded quickly, with Peter Soneke grabbing the equalizer just eight minutes later. Penius Tonga then put the Midlands champions ahead in the 78th minute, before Kenani Phiri sealed the victory with a superb close-range strike, securing a 3-1 win for the All Stars....