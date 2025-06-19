GHANAIAN boxer Michael Decardi Nelson has issued a warning ahead of his bout with David “Sniper” Mwale, vowing to defeat him and take the coveted World Boxing Council (WBC) International Bantamweight title to Ghana. Nelson arrived in Lusaka on Tuesday ahead of the much-anticipated title fight, which will take place on Saturday, June 28th, 2025, at the Government Complex in Lusaka. Speaking after his first face-to-face encounter with Mwale at Southern Sun Hotel, the Ghanaian expressed gratitude for the opportunity while declaring his intent to dominate in the ring. “I’m very happy to come here and win this fight. To the promoter Mr Chris Malunga, I say thank you for giving me this opportunity and my opponent David Sniper Mwale...