NATIONAL Division One side Aguila Stars FC have made a significant statement ahead of the 2025/26 season by appointing former Atletico Lusaka head coach Brian Kunsanama as their new head coach for the senior men’s team. Kunsanama, a seasoned tactician and former Mufulira Wanderers player, takes over at Aguila Stars after an eventful 2024/25 Super League season with the Bad Boys. Despite his efforts, Aletico Lusaka struggled to stay competitive and were eventually relegated to the National Division One League. At his new club, Kunsanama will lead a technical bench that includes former Chipolopolo midfielder William Njovu as First Assistant Coach and Ignatius Lwipa as Second Assistant Coach. Lwipa previously served as interim head coach for Aguila Stars during the...