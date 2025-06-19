THE National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has urged the Wrestling Association of Zambia (WAZ) to begin laying a strong foundation for the development of athletes who can qualify and compete at future Olympic Games. Speaking during the official opening ceremony of the Technical Coaching Course (TCC) in Kabwe, Central Province, NOCZ Secretary General Boniface Kambikambi reminded stakeholders that Zambia, then Northern Rhodesia, last sent wrestlers to the Olympic Games in 1964. Since the 1964 Olympics, the country has not had Olympic representation in wrestling, a gap Kambikambi says must now be addressed through deliberate investment in technical development and talent nurturing. Kambikambi said the Technical Coaching Course, made possible through NOCZ’s collaboration with Olympic Solidarity (OS) under the International...