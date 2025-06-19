THE Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has challenged the national men’s Rugby Sevens team to make the nation proud as they head to Mauritius for the 2025 Africa Men’s Sevens Tournament, set to kick off on Saturday. Currently in the final phase of their preparations, the Zambia Men’s Rugby Sevens side is expected to depart today for the continental showdown, where they will compete against Africa’s finest rugby nations. Speaking during the official unveiling of the team’s new kit, sponsored by Freddy Hirsch, ZRU president Chileshe Bweupe expressed immense confidence in the team’s ability to represent Zambia with pride and honour. “To the boys, you guys I know that you have put in maximum effort and we are proud of what...