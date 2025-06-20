ZAMBIA National Women’s Team head coach Nora Häuptle has named her final 24-member squad for the long-awaited TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2024, which will run from July 5 to 26, 2025. The Swiss tactician has gone for a strategic blend of seasoned internationals and exciting young prospects, unveiling a squad that promises flair, power, and ambition. Leading the Copper Queens will be talismanic captain Barbra Banda, and star forward Rachael Kundananji, both of whom are set to make their long-awaited debuts at WAFCON after missing previous editions due to gender eligibility issues. The duo, who have been in prolific form for Orlando Pride and Bay FC in the United States’ National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL),...