MAKENI All Stars have booked their place in the National Division One League after securing their third consecutive victory in the ongoing 2025 National League Playoffs taking place in Lusaka. The Midlands champions, who had earlier defeated Teta FC and Nangweshi Pirates in their opening Group B fixtures, continued their impressive form with a 2-1 win over Roan United at Edwin Imboela Stadium. Star striker Penias Tonga emerged as the hero of the match, netting a crucial brace that sealed Makeni’s promotion. With three wins from three games, Makeni All Stars sit comfortably at the top of Group B with nine points, five ahead of second-placed Nangweshi Pirates, who now have four points after being awarded a 3-0 victory by...