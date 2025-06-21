THE 2025 FAZ National Division One Playoffs Disciplinary Committee has punished Mathkat FC and Green Buffaloes Women’s teams for allegedly using ineligible players during the National League Play Offs taking place in Lusaka. The Disciplinary Committee ruled in favour of Solwezi Academy, awarding them a 3-0 forfeit win over Mathkat FC following Solwezi Academy’s protest regarding the fielding of an ineligible player during their Group A clash on June 18, 2025. Investigations revealed that Mathkat FC fielded Farai Diego Gwarazimba, who was registered in the FAZ system as a club official and not as a player. Although Mathkat attempted to justify the inclusion by citing a parallel player registration, the Committee determined that the match return listed Gwarazimba under an...