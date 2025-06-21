FORMER Zambia Table Tennis Association (ZTTA) vice president Wisdom Kaunda has expressed disappointment following the decision by the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) to exclude the national youth table tennis team from the 2025 AUSC Region 5 Youth Games set to take place in Windhoek, Namibia. In what was expected to be a historic debut for the sport at the prestigious regional games, Zambia’s withdrawal has sparked concern among stakeholders, with Kaunda describing the decision as “very unfortunate and detrimental to the development of sports in the country.” “The inclusion of table tennis for the first time at this year’s AUSC Region 5 Youth Games is a milestone in promoting the sport in Southern Africa,” Kaunda said in a...