ZAMBIA’s Men’s Rugby 7s National Team head coach Musonda Kaminsa says he remains confident in his squad’s ability ahead of their opening clash against Burkina Faso in the 2025 Africa Men’s Sevens Tournament, which gets underway today in Port Louis, Mauritius. Despite including over five debutants in his 12-member squad, Kaminsa is upbeat about Zambia’s chances in a competitive Group B that also features continental giants South Africa and West African powerhouse Nigeria. Kaminsa said the team had undergone intensive preparations and is determined to improve on last year’s performance, which fell below expectations. “Looking at the last couple of years we have played, we have done well and we have always come out in the top five, top four....