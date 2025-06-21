Roan United FC head coach Satchmo Chakawa has expressed anger and frustration following the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Disciplinary Committee’s decision to dock his team three points for allegedly using an ineligible player during their National Division One Playoff fixture against Nangweshi Pirates FC. Speaking after his side’s 1-0 loss to Makeni United, Chakawa could barely hide his disappointment, stating that the ruling had demoralised the entire team and undermined the spirit of fair competition. “I don’t think we have been treated fairly because we didn’t have the opportunity to say something,” Chakawa said.” “For us, it was just a typing error. A player who has featured the whole season, he featured the other season, he also featured the...