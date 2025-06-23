FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba has urged the Zambia National Womens team to focus on making the country proud at the Morocco 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), scheduled to kick off next month. Speaking before the team’s departure for Morocco, Mweemba urged the Copper Queens to be mentally prepared for the WAFCON and aim to win silverware. “We are not going there to be participants but to win it. Everything centers on preparations, the mindset, the mental strength, all those things are important. First things first, I expect all of us here to go to Morocco with one thing in mind, patriotism to the country and to the people of Zambia. You are not going...