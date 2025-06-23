WITH just over two months to go before the World Athletics Championships kick off in Tokyo, Japan, Zambia Athletics (ZA) is rallying behind its brightest star, 400m specialist Muzala Samukonga, who is believed to be Zambia’s only hope for a medal. ZA President Major Bernard Bwalya expressed unwavering confidence in Samukonga’s readiness and potential to make history for the country. “I wish to take this opportunity to assure the nation that Muzala Samukonga is ready. He is focused, motivated, and determined to represent Zambia with honor. His primary goal at this moment is to bring pride to our great nation, and I am confident that he has the potential to do just that,” he said. Bwalya held a recent meeting...