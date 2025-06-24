SPORTS, Youths and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe says the construction of the ultra-modern sports complex will stimulate tourism, job creation, and broader economic growth in Livingstone and Zambia at large. Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai, Monday, Chileshe who later toured the 10-hectare complex site said the project is a game-changer as it will nurture young talent, attract local and international events, and support the city’s position as a destination for sports tourism. “Government is committed to sports development through infrastructure investment and the facility will not only promote talent development in sport and the creative sector but also stimulate tourism, job creation, and broader economic growth in Livingstone and Zambia at large,”...