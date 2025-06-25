LEGENDARY Mighty Mufulira Wanderers FC has officially appointed Lameck Banda as their new head coach following the resignation of Tenant Chilumba. Banda will be assisted by Bupe Chewe, who has taken up the role of first assistant coach. The duo have each signed three-year contracts that will keep them at the iconic Shinde Stadium until June 2028, as the nine-time Zambian champions begin a new chapter with fresh leadership on the technical bench. Speaking during the official unveiling, Mufulira Wanderers Acting CEO Evans Chinyanta expressed optimism about the future of the club under the guidance of youthful and energetic coaches. “When you look at Mufulira Wanderers, most of the players are young players and having a vibrant young coach to...