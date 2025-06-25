ZAMBIAN champions Power Dynamos have officially regrouped for pre-season training ahead of the 2025/2026 MTN Super League campaign, which is set to kick off on August 16, 2025. The Kitwe-based giants, who are also Zambia’s flag bearers in the 2025/26 CAF Champions League, are looking to build on their domestic success and make a strong statement on the continental stage. Power Dynamos will begin their title defence with a mouth-watering fixture at home against Red Arrows, followed by a tough away clash against Green Buffaloes on July 23 in what promises to be a high-stakes start to the season. Fresh from a month-long off-season break, the reigning champions returned to training with renewed energy and high spirits as they begin...