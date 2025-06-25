ZAMBIA National Women’s Team captain Barbra Banda has declared that she is not under pressure as she prepares to make her long-awaited debut at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2025, which kicks off on July 5 in Morocco. The 25-year-old Copper Queens skipper will lead her side in the tournament opener against hosts Morocco in what is expected to be a thrilling contest in front of a packed home crowd. As the reigning African Women’s Player of the Year, Banda enters the continental showpiece as one of the most celebrated players on the continent. However, she insists that her individual accolades will only serve as motivation for her to succeed with the Copper Queens. “Personally, I’m not carrying...