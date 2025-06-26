CHOMA-based Green Eagles Football Club is on the verge of a new era, with seasoned gaffer Perry Mutapa poised to take over as head coach following the departure of Kebby Hachipuka and his technical team. According to sources within the club, Mutapa has emerged as the standout candidate from a competitive pool of over 30 applicants who expressed interest in the top job. Talks between the former Chipolopolo midfielder and the club have reportedly reached an advanced stage, with an official unveiling expected soon. The anticipated appointment marks a significant shift for Green Eagles, who are not only restructuring their technical bench but are also undergoing an extensive squad overhaul as part of a broader club revamp. A seasoned figure...