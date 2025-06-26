ZAMBIA Women’s National Team defender Natasha Nanyangwe believes there are no underdogs at the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which kicks off on July 5 in Morocco. The Copper Queens, who are drawn in Group A alongside tournament hosts Morocco, Senegal, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), began their full team preparations with an intense training session at the Lanoria Club in Mohammédia on Tuesday evening. Speaking in an interview after the session, Nanyangwe expressed optimism about the team’s readiness and determination ahead of the prestigious continental competition. “The first training session was great. Everyone was putting in the effort, everyone was training hard. Looking at how the session was, it looks like everyone is...