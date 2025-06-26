SUPERSPORT, the premier sports broadcaster on DStv and GOtv platforms, has officially secured exclusive broadcast rights for the 2025 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), ensuring that Zambians will witness every action as the Copper Queens embark on their quest for continental glory in Morocco this July. MultiChoice Zambia Managing Director, Leah Kooma, confirmed the development while emphasizing the broadcaster’s ongoing commitment to promoting women’s sport and bringing world-class African content to local audiences. In a major boost to the local football fans, SuperSport’s coverage will span the entirety of the tournament from the opening group matches to the final showdown, cementing its place as the home of African football. “This is more than just a football tournament, it’s...