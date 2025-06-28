Team Zambia continues to make waves at the African Judo Open 2025, as judoka Andrew Kasangwa claimed a hard-fought bronze medal in the men’s -90kg category, pushing the country’s total medal count to four. Kasangwa triumphed over Cameroon’s Mogo Yves Loic in a closely contested match, showcasing both technical prowess and mental resilience. His podium finish builds on the momentum created by his teammates, who earlier brought home three bronze medals on the opening day of the championship. The Zambian Judo National Team, under the expert guidance of coach Boas Munyonga, has emerged as a formidable force at the continental event. The competition, hosted in Pretoria, South Africa, has drawn top athletes from across Africa, making Zambia’s achievements all the...