THE National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ), in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through Olympic Solidarity, has reiterated its strong commitment to building the capacity of sports professionals across the country through structured training programs aimed at fostering growth and professionalism in sports administration. The commitment was emphasized during the graduation ceremony of the second cohort of the Advanced Sports Management Course (ASMC), which saw 22 participants awarded diplomas in a colorful event attended by family, friends, and dignitaries. Speaking at the event, NOCZ president Alfred Foloko described the graduation not just as a personal milestone for each graduate but as a significant step toward the collective advancement of sport in Zambia. “We desire to see more sports...