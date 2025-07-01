YOUTHS, Sports and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu has described David Mwale’s World Boxing Council (WBC) Bantamweight title win against Ghana’s Nelson Michael as an incredible achievement. On Saturday night at the Government Complex in Lusaka, the Zambian bantamweight sensation defeated Nelson in an electrifying 12-round bout to win the coveted WBC International Bantamweight title. Mwale’s victory comes exactly 35 years after Zambian boxing icon Lottie Mwale claimed the WBC International title by defeating Ghanaian Ray Acquaye. In a statement after Mwale presented the Championship belt at the Ministry, Nkandu stated that Mwale showcased an outstanding performance. “We were thrilled to welcome Mr David Mwale to our office this afternoon to celebrate his incredible achievement in winning the World Boxing Council...