ZAMBIAN Icon and former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya has bounced back to Zambian Football as he and another legend Kenneth ‘bubble’ Malitoli have been appointed in the National Team Technical Sub Committee. In a statement issued by FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala, former FAZ technical director Honour Janza and former Chipolopolo coach Patrick Phiri will also be in the National Team Technical Sub Committee. Mungala said FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga explained that the appointments arose after wider consultation with various stakeholders in the game. “The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced members of various standing committees that have seen the inclusion of former Association president Kalusha Bwalya and football legend Kenneth ‘Bubble’ Malitoli in the National Team Technical...